May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Stephens Inc. Rent-A-Center conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Vincent Caintic. Please go ahead.



Vincent Albert Caintic - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Specialty Finance Analyst



Thanks, Elaine, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call for this portion. My name is Vincent Caintic. I'm the Stephens equity analyst covering specialty finance -- specialty consumer finance. I'm pleased to host this morning Rent-A-Center's CEO, Mitch Fadel; and CFO, Maureen Short. Before we get started, I just want to talk briefly about the format of this call. I like to have these calls be interactive with the audience, so I'm tempted to poll for questions. It's obviously (inaudible). Investors' questions are always more interesting, so please have them ready to jump in the queue. If you'd rather have me ask the question, just e-mail me at [email protected]. That's Caintic is C-A-I-N-T-I-C. And I'll ask your question now once I get