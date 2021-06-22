Jun 22, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon and thank you for joining our virtual conference and fireside chat today. My name is Kyle Joseph and I'm part of the specialty finance research team at Jefferies; along with my colleague, John Hecht, we cover the consumer finance space. I'm pleased to have with me today the management team of Rent-A-Center, including its CEO, Mitch Fadel; CFO, Maureen Short; and EVP of Acima, Jason Hogg.



For those that don't know, Rent-A-Center is a leading provider in the lease-to-own industry. The company operates in three main segments: that's Rent-A-Center, which is approximately 2,100 stores in the US, along with an e-commerce platform; Acima, which is actually recently acquired, company's virtual lease-to-own segment reflecting the combination of Merchants Preferred and Acima; and then Rent-A-Center franchising which is about 370 franchise stores.



With that, I'm going to turn it over to the Rent-A-Center team to introduce themselves and provide highlights on recent trends they've been seeing before we get into Q&A.