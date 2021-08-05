Q2 2021 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Jamaira. Good morning, and thank you all for joining the Rent-A-Center team to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2021. Hopefully, you've had an opportunity to review our earnings release, which was distributed after the market closed yesterday. The release and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com.



As a reminder, some of