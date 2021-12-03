Dec 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Vincent Albert Caintic - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Specialty Finance Analyst



Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for attending. Those who've -- in person, thanks very much for being here, also those on the webcast. My name is Vincent Caintic, I'm a specialty finance analyst. I'm pleased to be welcoming the Rent-A-Center executive management team here. To my immediate right is Maureen Short, CFO; and to her right, Mitch Fadel, CEO.



Maybe if we can start off with some recent developments. So first, this morning you had a press release with some pretty nice news on capital return actions. Maybe if we can just talk about that initially.



Maureen B. Short - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. So we did put out a press release this morning, announced that we increased our dividend by 10% and that we authorized a share repurchase program of $500 million. Back in August, we announced a $250 million share authorization. And we also announced this morning that we completed it. So given our stock price, we think share repurchases