Q4 2021 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Brendan James Metrano - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining the Rent-A-Center team to discuss our results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021. We issued our earnings release after the market closed yesterday. The release and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com.



On the call today from Rent-A-Center, we have Mitch Fadel, our CEO, Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President of Acima, Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of the Rent-A-Center Business segment and Maureen Short, CFO. As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to many factors that