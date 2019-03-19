Upland Software Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Rich Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners - Analyst



All right, we are going to move on with our next session. ROTH Capital is really proud to have Upland Software here, the Company's founder, Jack McDonald, (technical difficulty). We also have the Company's CFO, Mike Hill, here if you want to ask hard numbers questions. It's one of the fastest-growing companies we have under coverage. I think you are going to see it's a very dynamic acquisition driven model that's proven to be very effective. So, a very exciting story. I'm glad to have you here Jack.



Jack McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning thanks, Rich. Appreciate it. Good to be here today. Upland is coming off some great Q4 and 2018 results that we put out just about 10 days ago. And 2018 for us was a year of accelerating revenue growth and expanding margins. We had some market-leading product innovation. We had record acquisition activity and some profitable international expansion. So coming off a very strong 2018 and set up for an even stronger 2019.



Upland is a cloud