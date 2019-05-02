May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software First Quarter 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) The conference will be simultaneously webcast on Upland's Investor Relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com.
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Following the completion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available for 12 months on Upland's Investor Relations website at investor.uplandsoftware.com.
By now everyone should have access to the first quarter 2019 earnings release, which was distributed today at approximately 3:00 p.m. Central Time and 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
If you have not received a release, it's available on the Investor Relations tab of Upland's website at investor.uplandsoftware.com.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please, go ahead, sir.
John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman
Thank you. Good
Q1 2019 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...