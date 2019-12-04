Dec 04, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Good. All right, excellent. Good morning, everybody. Welcome back. I'm still Brad Zelnick, Software Analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse, and delighted that everybody can join us here for the 23rd Annual Tech conference in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. Even more delighted to be joined by the CEO and CFO of a great company Upland Software, which we cover. And we've got Jack McDonald, CEO, and we've got Mike Hill, CFO. Format of this presentation is a fireside chat. Guys, welcome. Thanks for being here.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Good morning. Thank you for having us.



Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Good morning, Jack.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Good morning, Brad.



Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG -