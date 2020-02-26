Q4 2019 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



Thank you, and good afternoon,