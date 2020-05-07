Q1 2020 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on Upland's Investor Relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Following the completion of the conference, a telephone replay will be available for 12 months on Upland's Investor Relations website at investor.uplandsoftware.com.



By now, everyone should have access to the first quarter 2020 earnings release, which was distributed today at approximately 4 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on the Investor Relations tab of Upland's website at investor.uplandsoftware.com.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome