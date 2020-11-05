Q3 2020 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to our Q3 2020 earnings call. I'm joined by Tim Mattox, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Rod Favaron, our President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Mike Hill, our CFO. I'll summarize our results and recent sales, product and operations highlights. Following that, Mike will provide some insights on the Q3 numbers and our guidance. Then we'll open the call up for Q&A.