Q4 2021 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com and a replay will be available there for 12 months.



By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter 2021 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Upland's website.



I'd like to now turn the conference over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Thank you, and welcome to our Q4 2021 earnings call. I'm joined today by Rod Favaron, our President; and Mike Hill, our CFO.



On today's call, I will start with some opening comments on our Q4 results and Rod will provide some color around customers and product developments. And following that, Mike will provide some insights on the Q4 numbers and our guidance. After that, we will