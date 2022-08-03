Q2 2022 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com, and a replay will be available there for 12 months.



By now, everyone should have access to the second quarter 2020 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Upland's website.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



All right. Well, thank you, and welcome to our Q2 2022 earnings call. I'm joined today by Mike Hill, Upland's CFO. On today's call, I will start with our Q2 results and then provide some color around go-to-market and product development. Following that, Mike will provide some insights on the Q2 numbers and our guidance. We will then open the call up for Q&A. But before we get started, Mike