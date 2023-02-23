Q4 2022 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com, and a replay will be available there for 12 months.



By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Upland's website.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



Jack McDonald;Founder - President, CEO & Chairman,



All right. Thank you, and welcome to our Q4 2022 earnings call. I'm joined today by Mike Hill, our CFO. On today's call, I will start with our Q4 review, and then we will be discussing our new comprehensive growth plan. Following that, Mike will provide some insights on the Q4 numbers and our guidance, and then we'll open it up for questions.



But before we get started, Mike, could you