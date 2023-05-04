Q1 2023 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Sir, go ahead.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



All right. Thank you, and welcome to our Q1 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Mike Hill, our CFO. On today's call, I'm going to start with the Q1 review. And following that, Mike will provide some detail on the numbers and our guidance. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



But before we get started, Mike will read the safe harbor statement. Mike?



Michael D. Hill -