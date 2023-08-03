Q2 2023 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upland Software Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com, and a replay will be available there for 12 months. By now, everyone should have access to the second quarter 2023 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you haven't received the release, it's available on Upland's website. I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



All right. Well, thank you, and welcome to our Q2 2023 earnings call. I'm joined today by Mike Hill, our CFO. On today's call, I will start with our Q2 review. And following that, Mike will provide some detail on the Q2 numbers and our guidance. After that, we'll open the call up for Q&A. But before we get started, Mike, can you read the safe harbor statement?



Michael D. Hill