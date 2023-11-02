Q3 2023 Upland Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Upland Software Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com and a replay will be available there for 12 months. By now, everyone should have access to the third quarter 2023 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Upland's website.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.



John T. McDonald - Upland Software, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



Thank you and welcome to our Q3 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Mike Hill, our CFO. On today's call, I'll start with a Q3 review and following that, Mike is going to provide some detail on the numbers and our guidance and then we'll open it up for Q&A.



But before we get started, Mike, can you read the safe harbor statement?



Michael D. Hill - Upland