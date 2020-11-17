Nov 17, 2020 / 06:45PM GMT

Eun Kyung Yang - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning and good afternoon. This is Eun Kyung Yang a biotech analyst with Jeffries. So next to presenting companies, United therapeutics, it's one of your fireside chat. And presenting from UTHR is James Edgemond, CFO. James, thanks for joining us. But before we start, Dewey is going to give us a disclaimer. Dewey?



Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR



Yes. Good afternoon. Our remarks today may include forward-looking information about our business, and please see our SEC filings for risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. And thank you. And so I'll turn it back over to you, Eun.



Eun Kyung Yang - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



So James, why don't we start with a quick overview from you, then we can go in Q&As?



James C. Edgemond - United Therapeutics Corporation - CFO & Treasurer



