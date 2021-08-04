Q2 2021 United Therapeutics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the United Therapeutics Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast. Accompanying me on today's webcast are Dr. Martine Rothblatt, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Michael Benkowitz, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. James Edgemond, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Dr. Leigh Peterson, our Senior Vice President of Product Development.



Remarks today will include forward-looking statements representing our expectations or beliefs regarding future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Our latest SEC filings,