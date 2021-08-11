Aug 11, 2021 / 12:35PM GMT
Andreas Argyrides - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Wedbush PacGrow 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Thanks for joining us. My name is Andreas Argyrides, and I'm one of the health care analysts at Wedbush, alongside Liana Moussatos.
It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, United Therapeutics. Today, we are joined by the CEO, Martine Rothblatt; Chief Financial Officer, James Edgemond; and Head of IR, Dewey Steadman. Thanks very much for joining us.
We will start with a fireside chat and transition to Q&A. (Operator Instructions)
Dewey, do you have any opening remarks?
Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR
Yes. Thank you, Andreas. Good morning. Our remarks today may include forward-looking information about our business. And please see our SEC filings, especially Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ.
With that, I'll turn it back over to you.
United Therapeutics Corp at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 12:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...