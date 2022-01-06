Jan 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Dewey Steadman with United Therapeutics. And I'm happy today to present or to host or at least introduce Jessica Fye from JPMorgan who will be hosting our fireside chat with the management team today.



Before we start, I just want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements today, and any risks and uncertainties are listed in our SEC filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Jess.



Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Thanks, Dewey, and welcome, everyone. Happy New Year. I'm Jess Fye. I'm a biotech analyst at JPMorgan. Delighted to be joined today by United Therapeutics senior management team, including the company's Chairperson and CEO, Dr. Martine Rothblatt, as well as the company's President and COO, Michael Benkowitz. So thank you so much for spending this time with us this morning.



Questions and Answers: