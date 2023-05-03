Q1 2023 United Therapeutics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR



Accompanying me on today's call are Dr. Martine Rothblatt, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Benkowitz, our President and Chief Operating Officer; James Edgemond, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and then Pat Poisson, our Executive Vice President of Technical Operations; and finally, Dr. Leigh Peterson, our Senior Vice President of Product Development.



Remarks today will include forward-looking statements representing our expectations or beliefs regarding future events.