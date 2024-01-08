Jan 08, 2024 / 07:15PM GMT
Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a Senior Biotech Analyst at JPMorgan, and we're delighted to be continuing the conference today with United Therapeutics. I'm joined by the company's CEO, Dr. Martine Rothblatt, He's going to give you a presentation on the company, and then we're going to move right into Q&A.
So with that, let me turn it over to Martine.
Martine A. Rothblatt - United Therapeutics Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Jess, and good morning, everyone. I'm here to give our company presentation on United Therapeutics, our tagline Enabling Inspiration. Here's our standard safe harbor statement, and please review it. United Therapeutics has a key focus on rare diseases, specifically pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis and neuroblastoma.
In addition, we have a second focus in the field of organ manufacturing. And there, we are working on 4 key types of technologies: ex-vivo lung
