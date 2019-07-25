Q2 2019 Univest Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Univest Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jeffrey Schweitzer, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey M. Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Chris, and good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, we remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer.



Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward