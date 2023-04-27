Q1 2023 Univest Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and a warm welcome to today's Univest Financial Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Candice, and I will be your coordinator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand you over to our host, Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey M. Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corporation - Vice Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Candice, and good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us today. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking