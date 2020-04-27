Q4 2019 Uxin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nancy Song - Uxin Limited - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are D.K., founder and CEO; and Zhen Zeng, our CFO. D.K. will review business operations and the company highlights followed by Zhen, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.