Apr 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Uxin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I'd like to turn the call over to Nancy Song, Investor Relations Director of Uxin. Please go ahead.
Nancy Song - Uxin Limited - IR Director
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are D.K., founder and CEO; and Zhen Zeng, our CFO. D.K. will review business operations and the company highlights followed by Zhen, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. Before we start, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made -- are based on management's current knowledge and
Q4 2019 Uxin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...