Q1 2019 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you so much. Yes, good day, good morning for those calling in from the U.S., and very warm welcome to our quarter 1 2019 analyst call, this time primarily focused on our financial results. Just a way of reminder, first slide, Valneva's profitable commercial business is funding our key R&D program. This is and has been our business model for a long time.



And we are proud to present also today again that this combined business model was a strong growing commercial business generating cash that we focus in investments for clear programs of high unmet medical needs, primarily, right now, Lyme and chikungunya. We will go through the detail numbers later, but it is fair to say that the growth that we have been expecting has been tremendous.



And when you look at the news flow, followed on the next slide, you see that we have had product sales of EUR 32.8 million, which is a 9% growth at constant exchange rate, primarily driven, of course, by growth in IXIARO, with a total revenue of EUR 34.9 million