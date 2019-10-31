Nine Months 2019 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO
Thank you so much. Good day to everyone. It's a pleasure for us to present today our 9-month 2019 financial results and to give you some updates on our strong R&D execution and general business.
With that, let me draw your attention to Page #4 of the presentation. So first of all, of course, the biggest news of the day is that we have raised our 2019 full year product sales guidance following a strong 9-month result and, more importantly, even we have to report nice and significant R&D milestones and progression.
On our lead program in R&D, our Lyme vaccine, which is the only clinical-stage
