Q1 2020 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

welcome to the Valneva Q1 2020 Interim Results Conference Call.



Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Yes. Good day, everyone. And good day to Valneva's quarter 1 earnings call, which in these difficult times -- the COVID pandemic came as a big surprise to all of us, not so much to the vaccinologists, of course, who have been thinking about pandemics for a long time. But of course, it's affecting our lives, it's affecting our businesses. It's affecting global economy. We have -- we are being affected on our travelers segment as part of our commercial business. At the same time, we had the most important and strategically utmost important events in the first quarter of this year. So therefore, it's a mix of