Full Year 2020 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Good day, and welcome to Valneva's business update and unaudited full year 2020 financial results. Before we go into the update, I would like to reiterate what I said a couple of times at different occasions. We are proud and grateful to have insured business continuity and employee welfare during the turbulent and transformational year 2020, which is certainly one of the biggest achievements during this time. We have reported excellent progress on our clinical programs in 2020. We reported positive Phase II data on our Lyme disease vaccine and entered into the collaboration with Pfizer, which is progressing in an excellent way. And our teams have worked very hard to accelerate its -- our chikungunya program, which is now the only vaccine candidate in Phase III.



As David will report in more detail, we ended the year with full year cash and cash equivalents of more than EUR 200 million underlying a very strong balance sheet performance in 2020. And this, despite of the fact that along with the rest of the global