Q1 2021 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Very good day. Welcome to our quarter 1 results and business update call. So yes, so the quarter 1, 2021 has been marked by excellent progress on our clinical programs. We have been able to initiate an additional Phase II study on Lyme to accelerate the pediatric development within our partnership with Pfizer. We transitioned our COVID vaccine candidate into Phase III and started the Phase III trial for the vaccine against COVID-19, and we completed the enrollment of our chikungunya Phase III study. So all 3 assets where we will -- where we are either the only in class, best-in-class or first-in-class, and we are very