Valneva SE - Special Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Valneva Reports VLA2001 Cov-Compare Topline Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva. Please go ahead.



Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you, and good day to everyone. A very warm welcome to our webcast related to our exciting VLA2001 Cov-Compare topline results. On today's call, I'm being accompanied by the trial's Chief Investigator, Adam Finn, Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Bristol. Thanks a lot for making time for that, Adam, much appreciated.



Yes, so you know that Valneva VLA2001 vaccine candidate is the only inactivated whole virus vaccine candidate against COVID in development in Europe today. It is intended for active immunization of at-risk populations to prevent carriage and symptomatic infection with COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic,