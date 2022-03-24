Full Year 2021 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome, and good day to our quarter 1 analyst call where we will report our full year 2021 results and provide corporate updates. So if you move to the Slide 2, please and acknowledge the disclaimer.



We go on to Slide 4 of the presentation. Yes, 2021 has been an exceptional year for Valneva. And we have been able to make excellent progress in all of our clinical programs. For Lyme disease, we reported further positive Phase II results, including booster data. We determined finally the final Phase III dose and vaccination schedule.



For our COVID-19 vaccine, we reported positive Phase III results, obtained a first emergency