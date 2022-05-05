Q1 2022 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Valneva Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva. Please go ahead.



Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Good day, and welcome to our quarter 1 financial results and corporate update call. Pleasure to be with you again today. Yes. So basically, the quarter 1 has again been marked by excellent progress on our clinical programs. We have been able to report further positive Phase II results for our Lyme vaccine candidates, including quite exciting first pediatric data, first ever in the world of Lyme vaccine development. And on COVID-19, our program, VLA2001, we received MHRA conditional marketing authorization in April. MHRA Emergency use authorization, including first vaccination in Bahrain. And the EMA rolling review process is still ongoing. We had