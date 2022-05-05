Q1 2022 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO
Good day, and welcome to our quarter 1 financial results and corporate update call. Pleasure to be with you again today. Yes. So basically, the quarter 1 has again been marked by excellent progress on our clinical programs. We have been able to report further positive Phase II results for our Lyme vaccine candidates, including quite exciting first pediatric data, first ever in the world of Lyme vaccine development. And on COVID-19, our program, VLA2001, we received MHRA conditional marketing authorization in April. MHRA Emergency use authorization, including first vaccination in Bahrain. And the EMA rolling review process is still ongoing. We had
