Q3 2022 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you. Very good day, everyone. Pleasure to welcome you to our 9 months results and update call. Yes, the 9 months have again been marked with quite a substantial number of key achievements.



We stand today at the 9-month revenue level of about EUR 250 million at a level of 3.5x compared to 2021. We have a very strong cash position with more than EUR 260 million at the end of September, which excludes the proceeds from the recent global offering. Our chikungunyaÂ vaccine candidate progresses very nicely towards licensure. The rolling submission for BLA with U.S. FDA is ongoing and expect it to complete by the end of 2022.



On our Lyme