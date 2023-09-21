Half Year 2023 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Joshua Drumm - Valneva SE - VP of IR



Thank you, Radia. Hello, and thank you for joining us to discuss Valneva first half 2023 results and corporate update. It's my pleasure to welcome you today. In addition to our press release and analyst presentation, you can find our consolidated financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2023, which were published earlier today available within the Financial Reports section on our Investor website. As always, I'm joined today by Valneva's CEO, Thomas Lingelbach; and CFO, Peter Buhler, who will provide an overview and update of our business as well as our key financial results for the first half of the year. There will be an analyst Q&A session at the conclusion of the prepared remarks.



Before we begin