Q3 2023 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Valneva 9 Months 2023 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joshua Drumm, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joshua Drumm - Valneva SE - VP of IR



Thank you for joining us to discuss Valneva's 9 months 2023 results and corporate update. It's my pleasure to welcome you today. In addition to our press release and analyst presentation, you can find our consolidated financial results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023, which were published earlier today available within the Financial Reports section on our Investor website. As always, I'm joined by Valneva's CEO, Thomas Lingelbach; and CFO, Peter Buhler; who will provide an overview and update of our business as well as our key financial results for the first 9 months of the year.



There will be an analyst Q&A session at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. Before we begin, I'd like to