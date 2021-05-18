Veritex Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Charles Malcolm Holland - Veritex Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Veritex Holdings Annual Meeting. I hereby call the meeting to order. Thank you for being here with us today.



I would like to begin now. Before the voting, there's a few corporate formalities we need to take care of. We ask Susan to be the secretary -- the secretary of the company to serve as the secretary of the meeting.



We've previously received from our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, an affidavit certifying that Notice of the Meeting was mailed at their direction as required by the bylaws on or about April 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of close of business on April 5, 2021. A copy of the Notice of the Meeting dated April 19, 2021 is available at the reception desk and will be incorporated into the minutes of the meeting and the affidavit will be attached to the minutes of the meeting.



As authorized by the company's bylaws, I have appointed Susan Caudle to serve as Inspector of Election for the meeting. She has agreed to