Veeco Instruments Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Veeco Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Bill Miller. Please go ahead, sir.



William John Miller - Veeco Instruments Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Bill Miller, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Veeco. I will act as Chairman of this meeting. I'd like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Here with me today are John Kiernan, SVP and CFO; Anthony Bencivenga, Senior Director, Investor Relations; Kirk Mackey, Vice President, Head of Legal.



Also joining us by phone are Brian Blisard and Jim Leslie from KPMG, our independent public accounting firm; and Brian Anderson of American Stock Transfer, our transfer agent, who will act as inspector of elections.



I understand that we have a quorum, so the meeting is called to order. Kirk will now cover the formal business of the meeting.



Kirk Mackey - Veeco Instruments Inc. - VP, Head of Legal & Secretary



Thank you