Q2 2021 Twin Vee PowerCats Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to the Twin Vee PowerCats Co. second-quarter 2021 investor call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and all participants are in listen-only mode. Your speaker for today's program is Joseph Visconti, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



I would like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Twin Vee cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause their actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including risks described in the company's filings with the SEC forward-looking statements on this conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be available on Twin Vee's website at www.twinvee.com for at least 90 days. (Operator Instructions) For our individual investors, please send your questions by e-mail to [email protected],