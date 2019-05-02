Q1 2019 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Massimiliano Cominelli - VEON Ltd. - Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to VEON's Q1 2019 Results Presentation. I'm Max Cominelli, Director of Investor Relations at VEON. And today, I'm pleased to be joined on the line by Trond Westlie, VEON's Chief Financial Officer; and Kjell Johnsen, VEON's Chief Operating Officer.



The presentation will start with a financial overview of the quarter from Trond, followed by an individual contribution from Kjell. We'll then hand the floor back to Trond to conclude with some general observations on our financial progress as well as our outlook for 2019. As ever, we will ensure that there is ample time for your questions at the end of the presentation when we hand the call back to the operator.



But before getting started, I would like