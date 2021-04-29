Q1 2021 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Hi. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to VEON's first quarter results presentation for the period ending 31 March. I'm pleased to be joined on the line today by Kaan and Sergi, our CEOs; along with our Group CFO, Serkan Okandan. And Alexander Torbakhov, our CEO for Beeline Russia, will join us for the Q&A session today.



Today's presentation will begin with an overview and some highlights of the past year from Kaan. Following this, we will do a review on the key markets by both Kaan and Sergi. Sergi will then discuss the Ventures business in our smaller markets with Serkan giving a review of our financial results. We'll then hand it back to Kaan to discuss our outlook and the