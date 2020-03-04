Mar 04, 2020 / 07:15PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



We will get started here right on time. I am Meta Marshall. I cover the networking space here at Morgan Stanley. We're pleased here today to have Oleg Khaykin, CEO of Viavi; and Amar Maletira, CFO from Viavi.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPSo we'll maybe start off with the question of the day. So just -- are there any areas of your supply chain where ongoing coronavirus outbreak is having an impact?- Viavi Solutions Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorSo I think just to level set, when we talk about supply chain, we have both internal operations and then we rely on the