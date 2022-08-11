Q4 2022 Viavi Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Sagar Hebbar, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Sagar Hebbar - Viavi Solutions Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, David. Welcome to Viavi Solutions Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Sagar Hebbar, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A. Joining me on today's call are Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO; and Henk Derksen, CFO.