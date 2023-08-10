Q4 2023 Viavi Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Viavi Solutions Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.



Hendrikus P. C. Derksen - Viavi Solutions Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, David, and welcome to Viavi Solutions Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Henk Derksen, Viavi Solutions CFO. Also joining me on today's call is Oleg Khaykin, our President and CEO.



