Q1 2019 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome everyone to the Vicor earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, conference call. My name is Christian, I am your event manager today. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.



Now I'd like to hand it over to James Simms. Mr. James, you may now go ahead, sir.



James A. Simms - Vicor Corporation - CFO, Corporate VP, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's Earnings Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2019. I'm Jamie Simms, Chief Financial Officer; and with me here in Andover is Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer.



After the market's close today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3-month period ended March 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today related to the issuance of this press release.



As always, I