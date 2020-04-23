Q1 2020 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vicor earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 conference call, hosted by Chief Financial Officer, James Simms. My name is Atila, and I'm your event manager today. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to advise all parties this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. And now I'd like to hand over to James. Please proceed.



James A. Simms - Vicor Corporation - CFO, Corporate VP, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. I'm Jamie Simms, Chief Financial Officer; and with me here in Andover is Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer. After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months ended March 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today