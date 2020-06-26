Vicor Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vicor Corporation Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Please note, today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Management reserves the right to consolidate certain questions, in its sole discretion, if those questions cover similar or overlapping topics. Management also reserves the right to not respond to questions it considers, also in its sole discretion, inappropriate for the purposes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer of Vicor Corporation. Mr. Simms, the floor is yours.



James A. Simms - Vicor Corporation - CFO, Corporate VP, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. The Board of Directors of Vicor Corporation welcomes you to the 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting. In response to continued public health precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting is being conducted over the Internet as a webcast of our presentation material accompanied by an audio feed.