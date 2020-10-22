Q3 2020 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

James A. Simms - Vicor Corporation - CFO, Corporate VP, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thanks, Annie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. As stated, I'm James Simms, CFO. And with me here in Andover, Massachusetts are Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months ended September 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of