Vicor Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vicor Corporation Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Please note, today's meeting is being recorded. Also note, all parties will be able to listen only for the entirety of the meeting. During the meeting, we have 2 Q&A sessions, 1 after the formal business meeting and a second at the conclusion of the management presentation.



Stockholders who have earlier registered for Computershare may ask questions at any time during the meeting by clicking on the message icon shown on the screen. Management reserves the right to consolidate certain questions and its sole discretion, if those questions cover similar or overlapping topics. Management also reserves the right not to respond to questions it considers also in its sole discretion, inappropriate for the purposes of annual stockholders meeting. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to James Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer of Vicor Corporation. Mr. Schmidt, the floor is yours.



James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you.